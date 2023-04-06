The SMB College Group rugby players based at the Brooksby campus who are off to play rugby in Japan

They are among 16 high school teams – eight from within Japan and eight from overseas – to be invited by the Japan Rugby Football Union to the Sanix World Rugby Youth Tournament.

The action takes place between April 26 and May 6 in the Global Arena in Munakata city, Fukuoka.

David Jones, section manager for Sport at SMB College Group, said: “This prestigious tournament will see our students represent England, Leicester Tigers and SMB College Group on an international stage, it truly is a once in a lifetime opportunity.

“While it is exciting to compete against teams from overseas and experience new cultures, it will also raise our students’ aspirations by giving them a taste of what a career in rugby could offer, in turn giving them even more drive to continue working hard to achieve their goals.”

Ahren Crowley, SMB College Group sports student and Leicester Tigers academy player, commented: “There’s a real buzz around the Japan trip, the boys and I are very up for the challenge of playing schools from all over the world and learning about the history and culture while we’re out there.”

SMB College Group are raising money in partnership with the Matt Hampson Foundation in order to fund their trip and raise awareness for the fantastic charitable work that the foundation does.

