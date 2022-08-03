Broadband company donates vital supplies to Melton foodbank

Vital supplies of food and toiletries arrive at The Storehouse, courtesy of Upp

The Storehouse, which is based at the Hope Centre in Nottingham Street, is increasingly with the cost of living crisis putting pressure on the budgets of more local families, couples and individuals.

So they were indebted to the large number of donations made by Upp, which is currently rolling out its full-fibre broadband to homes in the town and surrounding villages.

Caroline Stannard, director of the Storehouse, said: “We are so thankful to Upp for their generous donation to Storehouse, which will be used to help some of the most vulnerable people in Melton.

"Their donations will be given to individuals and families who are referred to us from Melton Borough Council, adult social care or one of many other local agencies who refer people into our food shop.”

Samantha Jeffries, marketing manager at Upp said: “It’s amazing to see the hard work of all the volunteers who keep the Storehouse running and the real

difference these organisations make to people’s lives.

"We are so pleased that we can help support the wider community with this donation, particularly as food prices are at such a high cost at the moment.”

The Storehouse is open every Monday, Wednesday and Friday between 11am and 1pm and welcomes any food, clothing or toiletry donations.

As well as offering food, clothing, bedding, baby equipment and various household appliances, the venue has its own café, shower, and baby changing facilities.