Brass bands join forces for Melton Theatre concert

Two brass music bands are joining forces to put on a thrilling concert at Melton Theatre this weekend.
By Nick Rennie
Published 20th Sep 2023, 09:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 09:29 BST
The Melton Band, pictured during last year's Remembrance Sunday parade in the townThe Melton Band, pictured during last year's Remembrance Sunday parade in the town
The Melton Band and The Enderby Band Brass Spectacular takes place on Sunday at 3pm with tickets still available to attend.

It is billed as a performance which features the rich tapestry of brass music, ranging from contemporary chart-toppers to timeless brass classics.

A spokesperson for the organisers said: “With both bands boasting a history spanning over a century, this collaboration is a remarkable opportunity, bringing musicians of all levels together to showcase the diversity of music.

"It highlights how brass bands continue to captivate and inspire new generations of players.

“The epic finale as both bands unite on stage, will feature over 50 incredible brass players, which is set to blow the roof off the Melton Theatre.”

Tickets cost £11 for adults, £9 for students and £6 for under 16s. Call the box office on 01664 851111 or call in.

