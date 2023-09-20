The Melton Band, pictured during last year's Remembrance Sunday parade in the town

The Melton Band and The Enderby Band Brass Spectacular takes place on Sunday at 3pm with tickets still available to attend.

It is billed as a performance which features the rich tapestry of brass music, ranging from contemporary chart-toppers to timeless brass classics.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A spokesperson for the organisers said: “With both bands boasting a history spanning over a century, this collaboration is a remarkable opportunity, bringing musicians of all levels together to showcase the diversity of music.

"It highlights how brass bands continue to captivate and inspire new generations of players.

“The epic finale as both bands unite on stage, will feature over 50 incredible brass players, which is set to blow the roof off the Melton Theatre.”