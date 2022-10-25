Lindsay Furze’s Bowie trumphed in the Starters Cup Final for intermediate dogs at Discover Dogs, which was run by The Kennel Club at the ExCeL arena.It is the premier agility competition for dogs new to agility with the top dogs qualifying from the semi-final at The Kennel Club International Agility Festival at Rutland Showground in August.Delighted owner, Lindsay, said: “Bowie was diagnosed with hip dysplasia and underwent intense rehabilitation.

"We weren’t sure if he would ever compete, but after being signed off to do agility, he quickly qualified for Discover Dogs."Me and my partner recently got engaged, so winning has been the icing on the cake this year.”Vanessa McAlpine, events executive at The Kennel Club said: “Congratulations to Lindsay and Bowie for winning the final against some tough competition, we are sure to be seeing them in future competitions.”