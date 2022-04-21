Borough residents start receiving Council Tax rebate payments

Latest news from Melton Borough Council

People eligible for the cash are those living in properties rated in Council Tax bands A to D and they do not need to pay the money back.

In a post on the Melton Borough Council Facebook page, the authority said: “Payments are being issued in batches over the following months, so please bear with us.

“The first batch will be for those who paid by direct debit on April 1 and 8.

“We anticipate these payments should start to clear into bank accounts over the next few weeks.

"Once these batches have been processed we will then arrange payments for those who pay their instalment on either April 15 or 22.”