Borough council proposes increase to Council Tax bills for coming year

Members of the cabinet will be asked to approve a draft budget for the financial year 2022-23 at their meeting next week.

A report to go before councillors states that the Council Tax rise is needed to pay for services and proposals in its corporate strategy.

The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in a £442,000 hit to council finances in the last year, the report states.

Leicestershire County Council has already indicated plans to increases its share of Council Tax bills by three per cent but this figure has still to be confirmed by the council.

County Hall’s share of the tax is much bigger than the borough council’s.

Council Tax bills also include contributions to police and fire budgets and their shares have not yet been proposed for 2022-23.