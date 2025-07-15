Book a place on girls only cricket sessions in Melton
The ‘Girls Only Dynamos Cricket programme’ provides a fantastic next step for all those graduating from All Stars Cricket and the perfect introduction for children aged eight to 11 who are new to the sport.
There will be eight 60-minute sessions run by Leicestershire and Rutland Cricket Foundation, at Egerton Park Cricket Club, starting on Thursday and running weekly through to August 14.
Participants will be coached by one of the foundation’s community coaches, Libby Perkins, who went to school in Melton and still lives in the town and who is keen to ensure that local girls are given the opportunity to play the sport she loves.
Dynamos is all about fun and provides children with a more social offer, focusing on developing the fundamental skills required to play cricket.
It is fully inclusive and designed to support a wide range of abilities, disabilities and different learning needs and children use soft balls and light wooden bats.
Everyone gets a New Balance personalised t-shirt with their name and number on.
The sessions are on from 5pm to 6pm each evening, they are safe and fully accredited.
There are 24 free spaces available – if families have the 100 per cent discount code GDU1Z – but organisers will look at extending that if they get fully booked up.
Places on the sessions can be booked by clicking HERE – or go to www.ecb.co.uk/play/dynamos-cricket for more details.
