Body of missing Thrussington man found by the side of a road

Latest news EMN-210309-175002001

Mark Bird, who was 58, was last seen alive by friends on Saturday afternoon at Ashby Folville when he left on his motorbike to ride to Syston.

Police sounded a public appeal for information on his whereabouts when his family became concerned about him.

Officers said enquiries carried out confirmed that he never arrived in Syston and no-one had been able to contact him.

A Leicestershire Police spokesperson said: “Police received a call yesterday (Thursday) to say a person had been found deceased at the roadside with a motorbike in Broome Lane, East Goscote.

“Formal identification has now taken place and the person is confirmed as Mark.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and is being investigated as a road traffic collision.”