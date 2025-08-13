Body found in police search for missing Melton man
Police were called shortly before 8.30am to the railway embankment close to Dorian Rise where the man had been discovered.
Sadly, he was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Although formal identification has not yet been completed, it is believed to be Lewis.
Melton Mowbray resident, Lewis (29), was last seen around midday on Sunday August 10 in the Hartopp Road area of the town.
Officers are in contact with Lewis’ family and providing support at this difficult time for them.
The death is currently being treated as unexplained but it is not believed to be suspicious.
Formal identification will be completed by HM Coroner.
Police appealed to the public on Monday for information on the whereabouts of Lewis with his family concerned for his wellbeing.