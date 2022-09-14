Bishop to officiate at thanksgiving services for The Queen in Melton and Leicester

St Mary's Church, Melton, with its flag at half-mast as a mark of respect for The Queen

The Rt Rev Martyn Snow will be the preacher at the 10.30am morning service at St Mary’s Church, in Melton, and at St James the Greater Church, Leicester, at 5.30pm.

The Melton service was to have featured as part of the annual Battle of Britain parade through the town but the march has now been cancelled as a mark of respect for Her Majesty.

The service will still go ahead, though, and church members will join in thanksgiving with the local branch of the Royal Air Forces Association (RAFA), and also remember with thanksgiving the life of the monarch, following her death on Thursday.

The Bishop of Leicester, the Rt Rev Martyn Snow

Prayers will also be offered for the royal family and His Majesty King Charles and the Queen Consort. All are welcome to attend.

On the eve of the state funeral, people of all faiths and none are invited to attend Leicestershire’s Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at the city church.

Two hundred seats have been made available for residents of Leicester and Leicestershire for this special service at 5.30pm.

It has been co-ordinated by the Lord Lieutenant of Leicestershire, Mike Kapur OBE, Leicester Cathedral and the Bishop of Leicester, with the city and county councils, as part of a series of events during the period of national mourning.

There will be choral music from members of the various Leicester Cathedral choirs, readings, and an address by the Bishop.

Books of Condolence will be brought forward during the service representing the heartfelt prayers and messages of people across Leicester and Leicestershire.

The Lord-Lieutenant of Leicestershire said: “This very special service is open to anyone from all of our communities across the city and county regardless of faith or background.

"We hope people will feel able to come and share a moment of collective reflection as we all prepare for the state funeral the next day.”

Members of the public can attend the service on a first come, first seated basis.

The church doors will be open from 4.30pm and everyone must be seated by 5.10pm as there will be processions of civic dignitaries and guests before the service starts.

The Rt Revd Martyn Snow, said: “Finding ways to express our shared grief and sorrow is so important.

"After all that we have been through with the pandemic, this is a moment for the communities of Leicester and Leicestershire to come together and support one another.

"Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was a great unifier and so we gather to give thanks for her life, and to pray for our new King that he too may provide real leadership in our time of need.”

The service will also be livestreamed on the Leicester Cathedral Youtube channel.

Go to https://www.youtube.com/c/LeicesterCathedral to access it.