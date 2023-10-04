Rev Mary Barr pictured with Bishop of Leicester, the Rt Rev Martyn Snow, at last night's ceremony at St Mary's, Melton PHOTO PHIL BALDING

Rev Barr becomes the first woman to hold the post after serving as Acting Team Rector since Rev Kevin Ashby retired in April last year following 13 years in the role.

Mary was licensed by the Bishop of Leicester, The Rt Rev Martyn Snow, at a service attended by 130 people in the historic church.

The Archdeacon of Leicester, The Venerable Richard Worsfold, also took part in the service, which was authorised by the Diocese of Leicester.

A scene from last night's service at St Mary's Church, Melton, where Rev Mary Barr was officially licensed as Team Rector PHOTO PHIL BALDING

Attendees had been welcomed by Rev Barr’s husband, the Rev Canon John Barr, who is Rector of the Ironstone Village Family of Churches and Area Dean of Framland.

Ahead of last night’s ceremony, Rev Mary Barr, told the Melton Times: “Of course I know the patch well, particularly the churches in the villages, after being a team vicar here for six years.

"I will be the first woman to be made Team Rector which is a nice honour."

Mary and John have two grown-up daughters, Rosie and Joanna, and a grandson.

Rev Mary Barr with her husband, the Rev Canon John Barr (left), and Bishop of Leicester, the Rt Rev Martyn Snow, at last night's ceremony at St Mary's, Melton PHOTO PHIL BALDING

Joanna is also a minister, serving a parish in Somerset, while Mary’s father was also a vicar, in Exeter.

Rev Mary Barr’s first high profile job as Team Rector will be to officiate at the annual Remembrance Sunday service at St Mary’s on November 12.