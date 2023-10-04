Bishop officially licenses Melton's new Team Rector
Rev Barr becomes the first woman to hold the post after serving as Acting Team Rector since Rev Kevin Ashby retired in April last year following 13 years in the role.
Mary was licensed by the Bishop of Leicester, The Rt Rev Martyn Snow, at a service attended by 130 people in the historic church.
The Archdeacon of Leicester, The Venerable Richard Worsfold, also took part in the service, which was authorised by the Diocese of Leicester.
Attendees had been welcomed by Rev Barr’s husband, the Rev Canon John Barr, who is Rector of the Ironstone Village Family of Churches and Area Dean of Framland.
Ahead of last night’s ceremony, Rev Mary Barr, told the Melton Times: “Of course I know the patch well, particularly the churches in the villages, after being a team vicar here for six years.
"I will be the first woman to be made Team Rector which is a nice honour."
Mary and John have two grown-up daughters, Rosie and Joanna, and a grandson.
Joanna is also a minister, serving a parish in Somerset, while Mary’s father was also a vicar, in Exeter.
Rev Mary Barr’s first high profile job as Team Rector will be to officiate at the annual Remembrance Sunday service at St Mary’s on November 12.
Her team parish also takes in the churches of St Mary the Virgin at Thorpe Arnold, St James at Burton Lazars, St Bartholomew at Welby, St Leonards at Sysonby and St Mary’s at Freeby.