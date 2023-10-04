News you can trust since 1859
BREAKING
‘Awful’ BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell retires
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders
A-levels and T Levels to be scrapped, Rishi Sunak announces
Bus crash in Venice kills 21 and leaves dozens injured
Tesco pledges ‘affordable Christmas’ as profits soar
Dog destroyed after attack leaves man seriously injured

Bishop officially licenses Melton's new Team Rector

A special ceremony at St Mary’s Church last night (Tuesday) saw Rev Mary Barr officially appointed as Team Rector for Melton.
By Nick Rennie
Published 4th Oct 2023, 11:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 11:01 BST
Rev Mary Barr pictured with Bishop of Leicester, the Rt Rev Martyn Snow, at last night's ceremony at St Mary's, Melton PHOTO PHIL BALDINGRev Mary Barr pictured with Bishop of Leicester, the Rt Rev Martyn Snow, at last night's ceremony at St Mary's, Melton PHOTO PHIL BALDING
Rev Mary Barr pictured with Bishop of Leicester, the Rt Rev Martyn Snow, at last night's ceremony at St Mary's, Melton PHOTO PHIL BALDING

Rev Barr becomes the first woman to hold the post after serving as Acting Team Rector since Rev Kevin Ashby retired in April last year following 13 years in the role.

Mary was licensed by the Bishop of Leicester, The Rt Rev Martyn Snow, at a service attended by 130 people in the historic church.

The Archdeacon of Leicester, The Venerable Richard Worsfold, also took part in the service, which was authorised by the Diocese of Leicester.

A scene from last night's service at St Mary's Church, Melton, where Rev Mary Barr was officially licensed as Team Rector PHOTO PHIL BALDINGA scene from last night's service at St Mary's Church, Melton, where Rev Mary Barr was officially licensed as Team Rector PHOTO PHIL BALDING
A scene from last night's service at St Mary's Church, Melton, where Rev Mary Barr was officially licensed as Team Rector PHOTO PHIL BALDING
Most Popular

Attendees had been welcomed by Rev Barr’s husband, the Rev Canon John Barr, who is Rector of the Ironstone Village Family of Churches and Area Dean of Framland.

Ahead of last night’s ceremony, Rev Mary Barr, told the Melton Times: “Of course I know the patch well, particularly the churches in the villages, after being a team vicar here for six years.

"I will be the first woman to be made Team Rector which is a nice honour."

Mary and John have two grown-up daughters, Rosie and Joanna, and a grandson.

Rev Mary Barr with her husband, the Rev Canon John Barr (left), and Bishop of Leicester, the Rt Rev Martyn Snow, at last night's ceremony at St Mary's, Melton PHOTO PHIL BALDINGRev Mary Barr with her husband, the Rev Canon John Barr (left), and Bishop of Leicester, the Rt Rev Martyn Snow, at last night's ceremony at St Mary's, Melton PHOTO PHIL BALDING
Rev Mary Barr with her husband, the Rev Canon John Barr (left), and Bishop of Leicester, the Rt Rev Martyn Snow, at last night's ceremony at St Mary's, Melton PHOTO PHIL BALDING

Joanna is also a minister, serving a parish in Somerset, while Mary’s father was also a vicar, in Exeter.

Rev Mary Barr’s first high profile job as Team Rector will be to officiate at the annual Remembrance Sunday service at St Mary’s on November 12.

Her team parish also takes in the churches of St Mary the Virgin at Thorpe Arnold, St James at Burton Lazars, St Bartholomew at Welby, St Leonards at Sysonby and St Mary’s at Freeby.

Related topics:St Mary's ChurchMelton