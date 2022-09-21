Bishop gives address at Melton Thanksgiving service

Sunday's Thanksgiving service at St Mary's, Melton, to mark the anniversary of the Battle of Britain and offer prayers for Her Majesty and the royal family PHOTO PHIL BALDING

The church doors were open from 9am to welcome visitors for the event and refreshments were served throughout the event.

On Sunday, the historic church hosted a service featuring an address given by the Bishop of Leicester, the Rt Rev Martyn Snow.

The morning service doubled as the annual Battle of Britain Thanksgiving Service at the church and Thanksgiving for the life and service of Her Majesty.

It was led by Melton Team Parish Vicar, the Rev Dr Mary Barr.

Also present were members of the local branch of the Royal Air Forces Association (RAFA), with prayers offered for the royal family, His Majesty King Charles III and the Queen Consort.

The readings at the service were given by the Lord Lieutenant of Leicestershire, Mr Mike Kapur OBE, and the Mayor of Melton, Councillor Alan Hewson.

The RAFA Dedication was read by Sq Ldr Gav Brockie.

Later in the day, from 7pm, parishioners took time for reflection to mourn the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

James Gutteridge, director of music and choir master at St Mary’s Church, played quiet and appropriate music during this time.

The book of condolence for Her Majesty was available to sign throughout the evening.

This was followed by a one-minute silence at 8pm as a mark of respect for the late monarch.