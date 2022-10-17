Poultry, which are included in the new bird flu restrictions

The Chief Veterinary Officers from England, Scotland and Wales have declared an Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) across Great Britain to mitigate the risk of the disease spreading amongst poultry and captive birds.

The restriction comes in today (Monday) following an increase in the number of detections of avian influenza in wild birds and on commercial premises.

Keepers with more than 500 birds need to restrict access for non-essential people on their sites, workers will need to change clothing and footwear before entering bird enclosures and site vehicles must be cleaned and disinfected regularly to limit the risk of the disease spreading.

Backyard owners with smaller numbers of poultry, including chickens, ducks and geese, must also take steps to limit the risk of the disease spreading to their animals.

The AIPZ, now in force across Great Britain, does not include a nationwide requirement to house birds but this is being kept under constant review.

In a joint statement, the Chief Veterinary Officers said: “Bird keepers have faced the largest ever outbreak of avian flu this year and with winter brings an even more increased risk to flocks as migratory birds return to the United Kingdom.

“Scrupulous biosecurity and hygiene measures is the best form of defence, which is why we have declared an Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) across Great Britain, meaning that all bird keepers must take action to help prevent the disease spreading to more poultry and other domestic birds.

“The introduction of an AIPZ means regardless of whether you keep a few birds or thousands, you are legally required to meet enhanced biosecurity requirements to protect your birds from this highly infectious disease.”

There have been 190 bird flu cases confirmed across the UK since late October 2021, with over 30 of these confirmed since the beginning of the month.

The East of England has been particularly badly hit with outbreaks in poultry and captive birds.

Avian influenza circulates naturally in wild birds and when they migrate to the United Kingdom from mainland Europe over the winter they can spread the disease to poultry and other captive birds.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) advises that the risk to public health from the virus is very low and the Food Standards Agency advises that avian influenzas pose a very low food safety risk for consumers.

Properly cooked poultry and poultry products, including eggs, are safe to eat.

The AIPZ means bird keepers across Great Britain must:

***Keep free ranging birds within fenced areas, and that ponds, watercourses and permanent standing water must be fenced off (except in specific circumstances e.g. zoo birds);

***Clean and disinfect footwear and keep areas where birds live clean and tidy;

***Minimise movement in and out of bird enclosures;

***Reduce any existing contamination by cleansing and disinfecting concrete areas, and fencing off wet or boggy areas;

***Keep domestic ducks and geese separate from other poultry;

***Ensure the areas where birds are kept are unattractive to wild birds, for example by netting ponds, and by removing wild bird food sources;

