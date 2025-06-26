William Burt - aka 'Billy Whizz' - is preparing to take on a daring zip line challenge

A Melton man who is suffering from the effects of a devastating brain injury is to ride the world’s fastest zip line for charity.

William Burt, who is affectionately known as ‘Billy Whizz’ has been left with paralysis in his left arm, weakness in his left leg, memory loss, and speech difficulties as a result of his condition.

It happened 10 years ago but the 51-year-old is determined to take on the most daring adventure of his life despite the challenges of living with the lasting physical and cognitive issues.

Billy has decided to travel to Penrhyn Quarry, in Wales, to take on the Velocity zip line – a breath-taking ride reaching speeds of over 100 mph and the longest zip line in Europe.

He joked: “I’ve always been called Billy Whizz – but this time, I really will be flying.”

His road to recovery gathered pace when, eight years ago, he was referred to Headway, Leicestershire, Leicester and Rutland, the local branch of the UK-wide charity supporting people affected by brain injuries.

Billy has been a regular at their day centre and an enthusiastic participant in their social activities and all the money he raises through his challenge will go the charity.

“Headway has not only helped me grow my abilities and confidence, but it’s also given me a real circle of friends who understand what I’ve been through,” Billy explained.

More than £1,000 has already pledged for his zip line challenge, which is scheduled for July 16.

He has been moved by the outpouring of support: “I’m absolutely overwhelmed by how generous people have been.

"I really hope I can smash my fundraising target.”

Billy says taking on his challenge will help him continue to rebuild his confidence and independence.

While he’s excited, Billy admits to some nerves.

“I never thought I’d be able to do something like this," he added.

"I’m a bit worried about how my walking stick is going to get down with me.”

Headway relies on donations and fundraising to deliver its crucial services, helping thousands across the UK recover and adapt after brain injuries.

Every donation, big or small, contributes to changing lives like Billy’s.

Go online at www.justgiving.com/page/billy-whizz to donate money to Billy’s fundraising challenge.