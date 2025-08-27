The players who took part in this year's memorial cricket match for Fred Parker at Great Dalby

The largest ever crowd enjoyed this year’s memorial cricket match for Fred Parker at Great Dalby.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fred was a stalwart of the Leicestershire cricket community for many years and spent many weekends either playing or watching games at Great Dalby Cricket Club.

He was also a much-loved former teacher, having worked a Melton Mowbray’s Brownlow Primary School from the late 1960s through more than 40 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On a hot sunny afternoon, on Bank Holiday Monday, a Fred Parker XI, made up of players from several local clubs, took on a Great Dalby team.

Fred Parker XI batted first and made a brisk start through M Troop (35) and Alan Smith (30).

Great Dalby hit back with Garley taking 4-32, removing the middle order ,but a late flourish from James and M Picker 23 (not out) achieved a total of 190 after 30 overs.

Dalby started poorly with Bates being caught for a duck , however J Picker (53) and Dickinson (38) steadied the innings, only for J Troop (2-46) and S Burton (2-27) to bring the match to a knife edge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wells (34) and Poole (30) dug in and, with 10 needed off the final two overs, they got Dalby past their target with an over to spare.

Organiser Bob Child said the event was a worthy tribute to Fred, who passed away in February 2019 aged 72, adding: “The match saw the largest crowd in six years.

“Fred had a life-long association with the club as well as being a stalwart in the Leicestershire cricket community and he was well liked.”

A barbecue and raffle were held on the day and refreshments served throughout.