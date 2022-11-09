Melton's Remembrance Sunday parade makes its way down Leicester Street last year

The Melton Band will lead the march, which will include representatives from the armed forces, the Royal British Legion, RAF Association, Royal Army Veterinary Association, police air cadets from 1279 (Melton Mowbray) Squadron, residents from Wexford House, along with local scouts, guides and other local clubs and representatives.

The parade will form in the Chapel Street car park at 10.20am before starting out down King Street, Sage Cross Street, Sherrard Street and Church Street to St Mary’s Parish Church.

A service of remembrance will be held in the church at 10.50am and residents are welcome to attend.

Wreaths are laid in Memorial Gardens during the Remembrance Sunday event in Melton in 2019

Parade partcipants will re-form at approximately 11.50am in Burton Street and will march down Leicester Street, saluting as they pass the dais in the Market Place, before making their way to the Memorial Gardens in the ground of Egerton Lodge, where wreaths will be laid during a short ceremony to include the sounding of the Last Post.

Mayor of Melton, Councillor Alan Hewson said: “I encourage those in our community to join me to watch the parade and attend the church service on Remembrance Sunday to show support to our local armed forces.”

Motorists are advised there will be road closures in Melton town centre between 10am and 1pm to enable the parade to proceed safely.