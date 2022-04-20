Big crowds expected as Melton hosts parade and CiCLE Classic on Sunday

The St George's Day parade passes along Sherrard Street in Melton back in 2019 PHOTO PHIL BALDING EMN-220420-091938001

The parade, which was cancelled for the last two years because of the pandemic, involves youngsters and leaders with local Scouting groups, led by the 4th Melton.

Others taking part will be the 36th Melton, 1st Waltham, 1st Old Dalby, 1st Long Clawson and the three explorer units.

The parade party are due to meet up and set off from the car park in Thorpe End next to the Tuxford and Tebbutt creamery at 12.45pm

Conor Dunne milks the applause as he crosses the line in Sherrard Street for the biggest win of his career in the CiCLE Classic in 2016 EMN-220420-092047001

They will then march along Sherrard Street before arriving at St Mary’s Church for the traditional service, which is due to start at 1.30pm.

Following this, at approximately 2.30pm, they will parade through the Market Place and finish at the top of the High Street.

The event is being organised this year by new Melton district commissioner, Joanne Flinn, who was appointed in February.

There will be time for a coffee or a late lunch before the excitement builds for the climax of one of the nation’s biggest cycling events.

Around 200 top class competitors will have started out from Oakham town centre at 11am to embark on a gruelling 180km course around Rutland and Melton.

There are several places to enjoy the race en route, with refreshments being served, including Cold Overton hill, Owston, Somerby, Burrough on the Hill, Burton Lazars and the parkland at Stapleford Park.