Crowds out in force for last year's St George's Day Parade in Melton Mowbray

Dozens of local Scouts, including the 36th Melton, 4th Melton, 1st Waltham, 1st Long Clawson, the three explorer units and 1st Old Dalby will be taking part in the event on Sunday.

Also involved will be the town’s squirrel Drey from 4th Melton, which is the new age group in Scouting for youngsters aged four to six.

The party will meet at 12.45pm at the Thorpe End car park, next to Tuxford and Tebbutt, before marching down Sherrard Street towards St Mary’s Church, where a service will be held at 1.30pm.

The parade reforms around 2.30pm and will then make its way through Market Place before finishing at the top end of Nottingham Street.

They will be accompanied en route by Melton Mowbray Round Table’s Santa sleigh, which will play music as they march.

Melton Scouts’ district commissioner, Joanne Flinn, told the Melton Times: “We celebrate the day by bringing all our groups together for the parade and service.

“During the celebration we will also be presenting some adult volunteers with long service awards and good service awards.

"We also have many Chief Scout awards to present, which is the top award they can achieve in their sections, for Beavers, Cubs, Scouts and Explorers.

"We also have Duke of Edinburgh Awards and Young Leaders’ belts being presented.”