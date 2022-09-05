Big changes in Charnwood and Rutland police areas

Insp David Stokes, new police commander for Charnwood

Insp David Stokes has taken over as Charnwood's new Neighbourhood Policing Area commander from Insp Matt Oswin, who has held the position for the past 14 months.

Insp Stokes is committed to increasing community confidence after more than 25 years as an officer, in which he has gained a wealth of operational experience in local policing, firearms and traffic.

He said: “I am committed to increasing community confidence with the support of my new team and I am looking forward to being back in a front facing role supporting all of our community while tackling crime and addressing the views and concerns of those we serve, alongside our partner agencies.”

Police and crime commissioner Rupert Matthews in Rutland with Temporary Chief Constable Rob Nixon and Inspector Lindsey Booth, NPA Commander for Rutland and Melton

Insp Stokes added: “I would like to take the opportunity to thank Matt for everything that he has accomplished during his time at Charnwood and I am excited to be given the chance to hopefully build on all the good work that he and the team have already achieved.”

Insp Oswin, who joined the force nine years ago, will be moving into an operational support inspector role and is leaving behind a job which he has thoroughly enjoyed.

He said: “I am looking forward to leading my new team so that we can provide the best possible service to the public.

"This job is about making a difference to people’s lives, and I hope I have done that in Charnwood and will continue to do that in my new role.

In wishing Insp Stokes luck, he added: “I wish David all the best, it’s a fantastic role with a fantastic team. It has been a real privilege to be the NPA commander here.”

***Residents in Rutland will soon have the option to call in at a new front enquiry office (FEO) in Oakham.

Plans are underway to alter Rutland Police Station, giving the public another way to communicate with officers and staff in the area.