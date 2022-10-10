Best of Melton Awards 2022: All the winners and finalists

Melton Times Best of Melton Awards 2022. Apprentice of the Year. Sponsor Dawn Whitemore with the winner Morgan Tilly Burgoyne

Best Independent Retailer – A Little Less Waste.

Finalists: Don’t Be Latte, Black Dragon Games, Gates Garden Centre, Hill Top Farm and Cafe, plus Melton Sports.

Best New Business – A Little Less Waste.

Melton Times Best of Melton Awards 2022. Community Project Award sponsor Adrienne Holland with winner Peppers A Safe Place with finalists Melton Matters Wombles

Finalists: Cobalt Accountants, Fleur’s Floristry and YCO Active Personal Training.

Business of the Year (sponsored by Melton Vale Sixth Form College) – A Little Less Waste

Melton Times Special Recognition Award (Mowbray Education Trust) – Paul Jacobs.

The After Dark Award (Melton BID) – Black Dragon Games.

Melton Times Best of Melton Awards 2022. Best Place To Eat and Drink sponsor Stephen Hallam with the winners Hilltop Farm Shop and Cafe joined by finalists Soi Indian Restaurant and The Grange Garden Centre

Finalists: Sharon Brown (of The Grapes pub) and Brentingby Gin.

Apprentice of the Year (SMB College Group) – Morgan Tilly Burgoyne (The Melton Clinic).

Best Place to Eat or Drink (Samworth Brothers) - Hill Top Farm Shop and Cafe, of Melton.

Finalists: Soi Indian Restaurant and The Grange Garden Centre.

Melton Times Best of Melton Awards 2022. Best New Business winner A Little Less Waste with runners-up Cobalt Accountants, Fleur's Floristry and YCO Active

Business Person of the Year (Melton BID) - Holly Houghton.

Finalists: Debbie Harris and Thomas Fox.

Primary School Pupil of the Year (Mowbray Education Trust) – Arabella Fisher.

Secondary School Pupil of the Year (Mowbray Education Trust) – Anfisa Denysenko and Chloe Young.

Melton Times Best of Melton Awards 2022. Best Independent Retailer winner A Little Less Waste with runners-up Don't Be Latte, Black Dragon Games, Gates Garden Centre, Hill Top Farm and Cafe and Melton Sports.

Child/Young Person of Courage (sponsored by Long Field Spencer Academy) - Rupert Brooke and Anfisa Denysenko.

Community Champion, Group or Project of the Year (Melton Mowbray Town Estate) - Peppers - A Safe Place.

Finalist: Melton Matters Wombles.

Contribution to the Community (Melton Building Society) – Lisa Taylor.

Finalists: Hosenbury, Ryan Mee, Sharon Brown.

Customer Focus Award - Melton and District Money Advice Centre.

Melton Times Best of Melton Awards 2022. After Dark Award winners sponsored by Melton Mowbray Bid - Black Dragon Games with runners-up Sharon Brown, The Grapes and Brentingby Gin

Finalists: Big Bums and Little Bums Ltd plus Sophie Elise Beauty Salon and Day Spa.

Employee or Team of the Year – Phil Smith and the student services department at SMB College Group.

Finalists: Melton and District Money Advice Centre, SMB College Group, The Melton Clinic, the team at Sophie Elise beauty salon.

Local Hero (sponsored by Medical Made Easy) - Dr Saqib Anwar (The Melton Clinic).

Leisure and Tourism Award - Gates Garden Centre.

Finalists: Hill Top Farm Shop and Cafe, My Melton, There and Back Light Railways.

Young business entrepreneur (Melton Rotary Enterprise Group) - Yolande Chika Offodile.

Finalists: Maddy Lambert and Megan Naylor (The Beauty Studio) and Daniel Bennett (Cobalts Accountancy).