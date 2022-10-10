Best of Melton Awards 2022: All the winners and finalists
Winners and finalists in the Best of Melton Awards 2022:
Best Independent Retailer – A Little Less Waste.
Finalists: Don’t Be Latte, Black Dragon Games, Gates Garden Centre, Hill Top Farm and Cafe, plus Melton Sports.
Best New Business – A Little Less Waste.
Finalists: Cobalt Accountants, Fleur’s Floristry and YCO Active Personal Training.
Business of the Year (sponsored by Melton Vale Sixth Form College) – A Little Less Waste
Melton Times Special Recognition Award (Mowbray Education Trust) – Paul Jacobs.
The After Dark Award (Melton BID) – Black Dragon Games.
Finalists: Sharon Brown (of The Grapes pub) and Brentingby Gin.
Apprentice of the Year (SMB College Group) – Morgan Tilly Burgoyne (The Melton Clinic).
Best Place to Eat or Drink (Samworth Brothers) - Hill Top Farm Shop and Cafe, of Melton.
Finalists: Soi Indian Restaurant and The Grange Garden Centre.
Business Person of the Year (Melton BID) - Holly Houghton.
Finalists: Debbie Harris and Thomas Fox.
Primary School Pupil of the Year (Mowbray Education Trust) – Arabella Fisher.
Secondary School Pupil of the Year (Mowbray Education Trust) – Anfisa Denysenko and Chloe Young.
Child/Young Person of Courage (sponsored by Long Field Spencer Academy) - Rupert Brooke and Anfisa Denysenko.
Community Champion, Group or Project of the Year (Melton Mowbray Town Estate) - Peppers - A Safe Place.
Finalist: Melton Matters Wombles.
Contribution to the Community (Melton Building Society) – Lisa Taylor.
Finalists: Hosenbury, Ryan Mee, Sharon Brown.
Customer Focus Award - Melton and District Money Advice Centre.
Finalists: Big Bums and Little Bums Ltd plus Sophie Elise Beauty Salon and Day Spa.
Employee or Team of the Year – Phil Smith and the student services department at SMB College Group.
Finalists: Melton and District Money Advice Centre, SMB College Group, The Melton Clinic, the team at Sophie Elise beauty salon.
Local Hero (sponsored by Medical Made Easy) - Dr Saqib Anwar (The Melton Clinic).
Leisure and Tourism Award - Gates Garden Centre.
Finalists: Hill Top Farm Shop and Cafe, My Melton, There and Back Light Railways.
Young business entrepreneur (Melton Rotary Enterprise Group) - Yolande Chika Offodile.
Finalists: Maddy Lambert and Megan Naylor (The Beauty Studio) and Daniel Bennett (Cobalts Accountancy).
Welcome drink sponsor: NFU Mutual Melton Mowbray.