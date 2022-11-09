Belvoir Wassailers choir to perform at village church
The Belvoir Wassailers, a popular local male voice choir, are performing a concert at St James’ Church, at Burton Lazars, later this month.
By Nick Rennie
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
9th Nov 2022, 1:26pm
They will sing well known songs and carols on November 27, at 7.30pm.
Tickets cost £7, to include a glass of mulled wine and a tasty mince pie, as we approach the festive season.
Call Jenny Pengelly on 01664 668095 or email her at [email protected] to buy a ticket to see the choir, which is 20-years-old this year.