Belvoir charity set to appoint its first ever apprentice coach

By Nick Rennie
Published 2nd Jun 2025, 13:05 BST
Darren Bicknell with youngsters at a recent session organised by The Belvoir Education & Sports TrustDarren Bicknell with youngsters at a recent session organised by The Belvoir Education & Sports Trust
Darren Bicknell with youngsters at a recent session organised by The Belvoir Education & Sports Trust
A local charity which champions health and fitness and countryside engagement is looking to appoint its first apprentice coach.

The Belvoir Education & Sports Trust engages with more than 5,000 children each year in the Melton Mowbray area.

The apprenticeship opportunity comes at an exciting time for the Trust, which is replacing an old pavilion at its base at Belvoir Cricket Ground, Knipton, with a multi-purpose community, sports and education hub.

It works in schools and in the community and brings youngsters out to the Belvoir Estate for unique outdoor learning experiences.

Trust chief executive, Darren Bicknell, said: "If you are passionate about sport and education and are ready to kick-start your career with hands-on experience and expert mentoring, then this is for you.

"We are seeking an enthusiastic apprentice to join our team.

"You will gain valuable skills and help inspire the next generation to live healthy, active lives."

Visit www.support-best.org/apprenticeship-job-opportunity to apply.

