The carpet of light at Belvoir Castle's Spectacle of Light

The festival, which runs from January 27 to February 19, will offer visitors a journey of discovery around the historic woodland and gardens surrounding the castle with twilight slots running from 5.30pm every day.

Stunning installations will nestle into the landscape providing something new around each corner from Curve, Fire Flow and Carpet of Colour to Tri-Lanterns, Chandeliers, Fountains and moving lights, with sound and music adding to the experience.

More than 2,000 lights will go into the bespoke design illuminating the castle, grounds and woodland with a team of eight about to begin the 10-day install.

Belvoir Castle and how it will be transformed for a Spectacle of Light

Eight miles of cable will be laid to power the whole experience while all the lighting is state-of-the-art and energy-efficient LED.

Nic Beeby, the designer and producer, was born less than 10 miles away from the Belvoir tourist hotspot, and is very excited about illuminating the Regency architecture.

He said: "I have always thought Belvoir would be an amazing castle to light because of its position in the landscape.

"Like a beacon on a hill, this majestic castle will be seen from miles around.

The mirror ball woodland experience at Belvoir Castle's Spectacle of Light

"Lighting the Castle is a joy as well as a challenge because of the distinctive architecture with the different heights and myriad of towers and turrets.

"It will be lit by 62 lighting units which will change colour all the way round. It's going to be an amazing sight."

Log cabins by the castle will offer freshly made doughnuts, cakes and sausage rolls as well as marshmallows, toasted over a firepit, along with warming mulled wine, mulled cider or mug of steaming hot chocolate.

Hearty Yorkshire pudding wraps and sausage and bacon cobs will also be available from Vale View Café for something more substantial.

Advance tickets are available offering a 10 per cent discount up until midnight on January 26, which includes free parking.

