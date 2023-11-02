News you can trust since 1859
Belvoir Castle mourns the sad death of resident barn owl

Staff at Belvoir Castle are in mourning after the sad death of their resident barn owl.
By Nick Rennie
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 11:01 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 11:01 GMT
Percil, Belvoir Castle's barn owl, which has sadly passed away

Percil took part in displays and was very popular with children and adults who visited the grounds.

Belvoir Castle said in a statement: “Today we mourn the loss of our dear Percil, the barn owl, after he passed away peacefully in the night on Monday.

“A friend to our hawking team, a spectacle for hundreds of visiting children, and a treasured member of the Belvoir Castle family.

“We will remember him always.”