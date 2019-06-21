Belvoir Brewery balloon crew fly over London in £75k fundraiser

A crew in the Belvoir Brewery’s balloon enjoyed spectacular views of the city of London as they helped raise £75,000 for charity at a special regatta.

The Old Dalby company’s owner and managing director, Colin Brown, has piloted the balloon in several high profile events, as a hobby and to raise the profile of his brewery.

The Belvoir Brewery balloon flies over the city of London in the Ricoh Lord Mayor's Hot Air Balloon Regatta

The latest outing earlier this month was in the Ricoh Lord Mayor’s Hot Air Balloon Regatta, which saw 46 balloons take to the skies above the capital.

Colin said: “It was an honour, privilege and pleasure to take part once again in what was a fantastic opportunity to fly out alongside 45 hot air balloons from the centre of the city of London in aid of the Lord Mayors charity appeal.

“Our take-off position meant we were at the back of the pack of balloons which gave us a good idea of where we might be heading.

“The sight was quite amazing as we climbed into the air over Battersea Park.

“We passed alongside many famous landmarks along our way.”

The regatta has now raised £250,634 over the four years it has been organised.