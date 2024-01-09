Harby-based Belvoir Big Band donated £1,000 to the local branch of the Alzheimer’s Society.

Belvoir Big Band treasurer and baritone sax player, Dr Liz Pearce (left) presents a cheque for £1,000 to Alzheimer's Society volunteer, Jennie Adey

On the night, the band entertained friends and family with a selection of their music at the party.

It performs theatre concerts or plays at village fetes, fairs and church halls to raise funds for individual charities whilst also performing on a commercial basis when asked.

Secretary and organiser of the band, Jon Jayes, said: “None of the 26 band members receive any financial reward from playing with the band.

"We just enjoy playing together, helping charities and fundraisers where we can.”