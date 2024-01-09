Belvoir Big Band donates £1K to Alzheimer’s Society charity
Band treasurer and baritone sax player, Dr Liz Pearce (left) is shown presenting a cheque to volunteer for the charity, Jennie Adey at the band’s festive party in the village.
On the night, the band entertained friends and family with a selection of their music at the party.
It performs theatre concerts or plays at village fetes, fairs and church halls to raise funds for individual charities whilst also performing on a commercial basis when asked.
Secretary and organiser of the band, Jon Jayes, said: “None of the 26 band members receive any financial reward from playing with the band.
"We just enjoy playing together, helping charities and fundraisers where we can.”
The band is in need of an additional trombone player and two more tenor sax players – click HERE to contact them through their website.