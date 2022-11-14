Bell Centre art exhibition is extended
An exhibition featuring the work of local artists in Melton’s Bell Centre has been extended until December 20.
By Nick Rennie
1 min read
Updated
14th Nov 2022, 10:40am
Members of the Melton Art Group have been displaying their impressive work in the shopping mall for visitors to view and buy.
The exhibition is open on Tuesday and Saturdays and also on Sunday December 4.
A new pop-up shop – Melton Creative ColLEctive - also opened recently in the Bell Centre recently showcasing products made by talented local makers and crafters.