A previous Battle of Britain parade through Melton

The event was not held during the Covid pandemic with the ban on public gatherings in force.

The parade was due to happen last year but was cancelled, as a mark of respect, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, with just the church service being held.

A service and wreath-laying ceremony will also accompany the parade through town this year.

The Melton Mowbray branch of the Royal Air Forces Association (RAFA) is organising the event and members will also be raising money for the organisation’s Wings Appeal.

This provides welfare services to serving and former RAF personnel and their families.

Melton RAFA branch secretary, Brenda Cox, said: “We hope that as many people as possible will take the time to come out and support this special event and any RAF veterans wanting to join in the parade itself would be most welcome.”

Members of the Melton air cadets 1279 Squadron ATC will take part alongside local service personnel, veterans and members of RAFA and the Royal British Legion.

The Toy Soldiers Band will lead the parade, marching off from Chapel Street at 10am before passing along King Street, Sage Cross Street, Sherrard Street, Leicester Street and Church Street.

Participants will then enter St Mary’s Church with standards and wreaths being presented at the altar. Rev James Pickersgill, the Bishop’s Chaplain, will conduct a service at 10.30am.

After the service, around 11.30am, the parade will again form up in Burton Street ready to march into Leicester Street, where the Salute will be taken by Vice-Lord Lieutenant of Leicestershire Col Murray Colville TD DL, Mayor and Mayoress of Melton, Councillor Alan and Jane Hewson, Senior Town Warden, Tim Webster and Melton Royal Air Force Association (RAFA) president, Philip Taylor.

The parade will continue along Leicester Street, turning briefly into Wilton Road, before participants proceed into the Memorial Gardens, where a short wreath-laying ceremony will take place, led by RAFAC Padre, John Hewer.

Last Post and Reveille will both be sounded before dismissal.

Volunteers will be marching by the side of the parade with collecting buckets for members of the public to donate to the Wings Appeal.