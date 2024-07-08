Barbie to be screened in the open air in Melton Mowbray
Barbie – starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling – will be screened there on the evening of Friday July 19.
Melton Mowbray Town Estate will be bringing in a giant inflatable projection screen for the event – it is free to watch and the movie will start at 9pm.
Viewers are invited to bring deckchairs, camping chairs, rugs, and cushions for the show, when a fully licensed bar will be set up and the ice cream kiosk will also be open.
Look out for special Barbie-themed refreshments on the night.
The Greta Gerwig film, which goes on for one hour and 54 minutes, is rated 12.
The Town Estate say the event is dependant on the weather so keep an eye out for the forecast for July 19.
