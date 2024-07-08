The Barbie movie is to be screened in the open air at Melton Mowbray

It’s been a huge success with the England Euro 24 matches and now a big screen is being prepared in Melton’s Play Close Park to show a blockbuster movie.

Barbie – starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling – will be screened there on the evening of Friday July 19.

Melton Mowbray Town Estate will be bringing in a giant inflatable projection screen for the event – it is free to watch and the movie will start at 9pm.

Viewers are invited to bring deckchairs, camping chairs, rugs, and cushions for the show, when a fully licensed bar will be set up and the ice cream kiosk will also be open.

Look out for special Barbie-themed refreshments on the night.

The Greta Gerwig film, which goes on for one hour and 54 minutes, is rated 12.