Bank holiday family fun weekend at Belvoir Castle
Family fun days will be held at Belvoir Castle on the upcoming bank holiday weekend.
By Nick Rennie
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 13:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Aug 2023, 13:42 BST
A selection of vintage games are being lined up at the event, which is on Sunday and Monday, from 11am.
Tickets for the event, which can be booked via the castle website, also grants complete access to the castle, gardens and its adventure playground.
The activities will be available through to 5pm on each day with last entry at 4pm.
Click HERE to book your tickets for the family fun weekend.