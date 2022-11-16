The Belvoir Big Band and the Dream Belles performing a charity concert for Macmillan Cancer Support at Melton Theatre on 29th October 2022

Band treasurer, Dr Liz Pearce, was delighted to present a cheque to Janet Gilchrist, representing the charity.

Belvoir Big Band performed with the Dream Belles, a professional singing duo from Lincolnshire, to raise funds specifically for Macmillan.

Secretary Jon Jayes said: “The event was well attended by an enthusiastic and appreciative audience from Melton and further afield.

Dr. Liz Pearce, (left) Belvoir Big Band treasurer, presenting a cheque for £1.600 to Janet Gilchrist (right) the secretary of the Melton branch of the Macmillan Cancer Support fundraisers following a charity concert

“Some audience members commented that the big band music was brilliant and the Dream Bells were phenomenal.”

The evening consisted of music from the 1940s through to more recent times with a mix of popular music, swing, rock ‘n’ roll and film scores.