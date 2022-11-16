Band's concert raises hundreds of pounds for cancer charity
Belvoir Big Band raised £1,600 for Macmillan Cancer Support through last month’s concert at Melton Theatre.
Band treasurer, Dr Liz Pearce, was delighted to present a cheque to Janet Gilchrist, representing the charity.
Belvoir Big Band performed with the Dream Belles, a professional singing duo from Lincolnshire, to raise funds specifically for Macmillan.
Secretary Jon Jayes said: “The event was well attended by an enthusiastic and appreciative audience from Melton and further afield.
“Some audience members commented that the big band music was brilliant and the Dream Bells were phenomenal.”
The evening consisted of music from the 1940s through to more recent times with a mix of popular music, swing, rock ‘n’ roll and film scores.
The donation by the band, together with the raffle, raised over £2,000 for Macmillan, which the charity said was a much-appreciated contribution which would help it continue with its important caring work for people with terminal illness.