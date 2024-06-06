Belvoir Big Band present a cheque to Becky Elphick, of Cancer Research UK

Harby-based Belvoir Big Band has presented a £1,000 cheque to a cancer charity from its latest fundraising concerts.

The band consists of 27 musicians who all give their time freely and enjoy playing together for good causes.

This is the second time this year, the band has donated to a national charity.

After making the presentation at Harby village hall, band secretary Jon Jayes said: “It is always a pleasure to be in a position where we can help worthy organisations through our playing.”

Belvoir Big Band's Dr Liz Pearce (right) presents cheque to Cancer Research UK's Becky Elphick

Receiving the cheque, Rebecca Elphick, relationship manager for the local Cancer Research UK fundraising team, commented: “On behalf of everyone at Cancer Research UK I’d like to thank all the members of the Belvoir Big Band for their incredible fundraising.

"The money raised will go towards funding our life-saving research which will ensure that more loved ones and families can be together for longer.”

The band raises funds for various national and local charities during the year, periodically making donations whilst also playing for charity and fundraising events in and around the area.

Members will be playing in and around the Melton area throughout the summer months, entertaining audiences with an eclectic mix of music, from swing, jazz, blues, big band standards and film music to ‘rock n roll’ numbers.

The band hopes to see many old friends from past audiences at this year’s events, enjoying the music and joining in with the dancing.