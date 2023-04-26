Awards handed out to Scouts, leaders and volunteers during Melton parade day

The St George's Day Parade makes its way through Market Place, Melton, on Sunday, and (right) St George on the Melton Mowbray Round Table’s Santa sleigh leads it through town

Large crowds gathered in the town centre to see the 240 youngsters, and their group leaders and volunteers, march through the town centre.

They included the 36th Melton, 4th Melton, 1st Waltham, 1st Long Clawson, the three explorer units and 1st Old Dalby, along with the town’s squirrel Drey from 4th Melton, which is the new age group in Scouting for youngsters aged four to six.

The party was led by Melton Mowbray Round Table’s Santa sleigh, which played music and was innovatively transformed into a vehicle for England’s patron saint.

Joanne Flinn, district commissioner for Melton Mowbray and District Scouts, told the Melton Times: “The day went really well and luckily the rain held off for us.

"This year we even had one of our adult volunteers dressed up as St George which everyone really seemed to enjoy and we managed to keep it a secret from everyone.”

The parade started from Thorpe End and made its way down Sherrard Street towards St Mary’s Church, where a service of celebration was taken by Rev David Harkness. Awards were handed out, a quiz was enjoyed and images projected on to a giant screen in church.

Joanne said: “We had a campfire on the screen which, for myself, represents a time when you come together to have fun, tell stories and sing songs, whilst making new friends and making great memories. We also welcomed our First Squirrel Drey and they all did amazing.

"A big well done to 1st Long Clawson Scout Group, who won the Best turned out group on parade.”

It was a day to recognise the achievements of youth members, including those who have been given Chief Scout Awards.

Leaders had the pleasure of presenting 10 Beaver Chief Scout Bronze awards, 12 Cub Chief Scout Silver awards and five Scout Chief Scout Gold awards. There were also four recipients of Explorer Chief Scout Diamond Awards, which is the top award in Explorers.

Others presented with awards were Will Wotton (Bronze CofE) and Alastair (Silver DofE).

In addition, Alastair and Oliver Flavin received their Young Leader belt, which represents a lot of hard work helping at a section on the way to becoming leaders of the future.

There was also recognition for the vital support given by adult volunteers, with long service awards given to them.

These were Fay Davies five years, Lindsay 10 years, Lynne Smith 15 years, Steve Brown 20 years and Jim Freeman, an impressive 30 years.

Good service awards were also handed out, with congratulations extended to Catherine Atkin, who received The Award of Merit, which is awarded after a minimum of 12 years service.