Awards for volunteers at Melton child contact centre

Melton Child Contact Centre volunteers, Helen Dickinson, Gill Devereaux and Sue Wait, receive their long service certificates from Phil Coleman, from the national body

Helen Dickinson, Gill Devereaux and Sue Wait are the leading lights in the Melton Mowbray Child Contact Centre, which is based at Sage Cross Methodist Church in the town.

They have given 22 years of voluntary service and even managed to keep the service going during the Covid pandemic by enabling virtual contact between the children and their family members.

Phil Coleman, of the National Association of Child Contact Centres (NACCC), travelled to Melton to present them with long service awards.

Helen, who is the co-ordinator for the town child contact centre, said: “We couldn’t run without the commitment of our volunteer team and this occasion gave us the opportunity to recognise the hard work that they put in week by week.

"We’re here to keep offering a warm and comfortable space for local children affected by divorce and separation to maintain these important family relationships and hope we can continue offering this service in the years to come.”

The central location of the centre, which is open every Saturday afternoon, makes it accessible for parents living locally or who are travelling to the area by bus or train.

​​The rooms are warm and comfortable, there’s plenty of space, comfortable chairs, toys and books with refreshments on sale at reasonable prices.