Awards for long-serving Melton taxi drivers

The seven Melton borough taxi drivers after being presented with long-service awards

Alan Bagshaw has worked as a local cabbie for a remarkable 48 years while Michele Addesso, Robert Croft, Lee Franklin and Brian Parker have clocked up 40 years.

Special long service awards were also presented to Glynn Hudson and Andy Martin, who’ve been taxi drivers for 35 years.

Mayor of Melton, Councillor Alan Hewson, handed out the honours at a ceremony at the council officers in Parkside in recognition of their dedicated service and their roles as ambassadors for the area.

Councillor Alison Freer the borough council’s portfolio holder for climate, access and engagement, said “Taxi drivers are an important part of our Melton borough community, providing a service that supports the residents of the borough for a variety of reasons and occasions.

"This event highlights the impressive commitment and dedication the drivers have had to their career.

"Taxi drivers will regularly be the first contact that visitors to Melton will speak to, and it is important we value the work of these ambassadors to our town.”

The council say these awards recognise the significant contribution taxis provide to the Melton community and identify that it can be a job for life for many who drive them.

Melton Borough Council would like to encourage new applications from drivers interested in following such a career.