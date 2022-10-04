Award-winning Melton nurse hailed as 'an excellent role model'

Latham House Medical Practice nurse Sarah Culpan receives her Cavell Star Award

Sarah Culpan, lead nurse care coordinator at Latham House Medical Practice reacted with ‘shock and surprise’ when she was handed the Cavell Star Award, which are only given to nurses, midwives, nursing associates and healthcare assistants who show exceptional care in their work.

She was nominated by team mate and care coordinator, Claire Dutton, who said: “I nominated Sarah because she is an exceptional nurse who goes above and beyond for her patients and their families.

"I have have been really impressed with her clinical knowledge and the relationship she builds with her patients and their families.

"She is an excellent role model for more junior nurses and a credit to the practice.”

Sarah leads a team of nurse care coordinators at the Sage Cross Street surgery who provide support to patients with complex care needs.

Reacting to her award, she said: “It was an absolute shock and surprise when I realised I was being presented with an award and that it was my colleagues who had nominated me.

“People often say to me that I must have a hard job, but I feel like I have the most rewarding job I could ask for.

"I feel very privileged to care for the patients I do.

"Being able to make a difference in just a small way makes my job every bit worthwhile.

“I have met some wonderful patients and their families, that have let me into their lives to care for them at such a precious time.

"I feel very honoured and privileged. They have made me the nurse I am today.”

Kerry Eaves, head of clinical services commented: “I’m delighted for Sarah and her team, this is well deserved recognition for the exceptional care and support they give to our patients, patient families and their colleagues at work. “

