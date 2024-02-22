Melton Borough Council's Parkside headquarters

Melton borough councillors meet this evening (Thursday) to set the final tax level, which is also made up contributions to Leicestershire County Council, parish councils, local policing and the fire service.

Members will be asked to raise the Melton Borough Council share by 2.99 per cent to £230.85 a year.

The county council – which has by far the biggest share of bills – confirmed its budget yesterday (Wednesday), with a raise of its share by 4.99 per cent to £1,601.58.

The Leicestershire Police and Crime Commissioner has raised his contribution by 4.76 per cent (£286.23) and the Leicestershire Combined Fire Authority by 2.98 per cent to £81.65.

Proposals for the parish council precepts will see a hike of 7.37 per cent to £77.69.

If the borough council and county council approve their planned increases the final bill for an average Band D property in the Melton borough will be £2,241.29 for 2024-25, which is up from £2,140.31 for 2023-24, an overall average rise of 4.72 per cent.

The extra money raised for Melton Borough Council’s share of the Council Tax will help support its services and its Corporate Strategy. which aims to enable Melton residents to live in good homes, which are supported by the right infrastructure, and have access to good jobs.

The Corporate Strategy – which is a four-year programme – also places a strong focus on investing in Melton as a place, by protecting the borough’s rural heritage, regenerating the town centre and making the borough a cleaner, greener and more attractive place to live work and visit.

Commenting on the strategy after it was approved at the last full council meeting, borough council leader, Councillor Pip Allnatt, said: “Through setting long-term aspirations, and recognising the funding pressures in public services, we can work methodically on more ambitious goals for our borough that will naturally take time to deliver.