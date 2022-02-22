Average Council Tax bills for Melton borough residents to rise by £64

Latest council news EMN-220222-165731001

Residents in Band D properties will be asked to pay an extra £64 for the year 2022-23, if councillors approve the proposals at a meeting on Thursday.

The council wants to increase its share of bills by £5, which would represent £217.64 out of the total projected Band D charge of £2,040.

By far the biggest share of the bill goes to Leicestershire County Council, which wants a rise in its share of 2.99 per cent, to £1,452, which is expected to be confirmed at a meeting tomorrow (Wednesday).

Other portions of the bill include the £10 increase to the county police budget (to £258.23) and a 7.22 per cent hike in the fire authority’s share to £74.29.