Thomas Corden, who is up for a national award

Thomas Corden (21), a former pupil at the town’s Birch Wood Area Special School, spent much of his childhood severely lacking in confidence, not speaking or socialising.

He has autism and speech and language difficulties but he has worked hard to build his confidence this year through his love of music and performing, specifically through his impressive skills as a pianist.

And Thomas has been nominated for the ‘Young Person of the Year’ category at The Sense Awards, which celebrates the achievements of people with complex disabilities.

His mum, Louise, said: “It’s hard to put into words how proud I am of Thomas.

"He’s spent his whole life being told he can’t do things, like do joined-up handwriting or cope in a mainstream class, but then he goes and proves people wrong.

“Thomas has shown time and time again that he can excel – he’s passed his Grade 8 piano exam and his Level 3 music course – both with Distinction - and he has gained so much confidence through performing at local churches, choirs and charity events, and sharing his journey on YouTube.

"Being shortlisted for this award is just the cherry on top of the cake after a great 2023 for Thomas.”

Thomas has been studying for music qualifications and sharing his journey on his YouTube channel, where hundreds of subscribers listen to his piano renditions of pop songs, musicals and hymns.

Thomas’s family have noticed a huge improvement in his confidence – he’s performing music at charity fundraisers, doing supported internships with Sense College, and has started playing the organ in local churches, including Melton’s United Reformed Church, as well as working with Old Dalby Singers choir.

His music is currently being played at an art exhibition in Leicester New Walk museum, at an exhibition showcasing the talents of local autistic artists, and he’s been invited to perform at Melton’s Got Talent at Melton Theatre.

Thomas shows no signs of slowing down and wants to challenge himself to try all aspects of music, including conducting, composing and learning the drums.

The Sense Awards are now in their 20th year and there are 13 categories, recognising achievements of disabled people and those that support them, including carers, volunteers and fundraisers.

Richard Kramer, chief executive of Sense and judge for the Sense Awards, said: “The Sense Awards is a brilliant opportunity for the charity to recognise the incredible achievements of people with complex disabilities and those that support them.

"Thomas has had an exceptional year, and it’s so great to see his confidence and social skills build through his love of music.

"I wish him every success with his musical journey and lots of luck at the awards ceremony next month.”