Audience promised 'unique experience' at The Wedding Singer

The Wedding Singer cast for the Melton shows

The Performing Stars Academy is putting on six shows at The Stockyard, at the town’s livestock market site, between September 6 and 10.

The story is based on the classic movie starring Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore with lots of popular music from the 1980s.

Those who buy tickets will feel like they are actually attending a wedding and some will be part of the performance.

Suzanne Forrester, principal and founder of the company, told the Melton Times: “This production will give the audience an immersive theatre experience.

"The audience will be sat on round tables of 10 around the performance space, on three sides.

“The band will be up on stage, as a wedding band would be and the performers will interact with the audience from time to time.

“It will feel like they are at a wedding and we are encouraging audience members to dress for the occasion and some people have even asked if they can bring confetti.”

Suzanne added: “The cast have been rehearsing everyday for the last two weeks.

“It’s a super talented cast with members from as far as Cambridge, Nottingham, Coventry, Leicester and, of course, many from right here in Melton Mowbray.”

Tickets are selling well with the Saturday night performance sold out and very few tickets left for the Friday night.

But there is availability for Tuesday and Wednesday evening and the Saturday matinee.