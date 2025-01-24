The entrance to Holwell Works, which closed in September after operating as an iron foundry since 1881

Machines and equipment at the historic Holwell Works site are being auctioned off following its closure in September.

Saint-Gobain PAM, which made access covers and gratings for the UK’s highways network, decided to close the plant and relocate production to its factory in Blénod, France, which it says is much more sustainable and environmentally-friendly.

The site has been an ironworks and one of the Melton area’s biggest employers since 1881 off Welby Road at Asfordby Hill.

It latterly employed 161 people and after the final ceremonial pour of molten iron the company described it as ‘a moment of immense pride and sadness’.

Staff at Holwell Works pictured after the final ceremonial molten iron pour in September

NCM Auctions is now clearing the site and auctioning off items including overhead cranes, weighbridges, lathes, milling machines, compressors and conveyors.

Saint-Gobain PAM is keen to see hardwear from the foundry recycled in the local community and used by other firms and organisations.

Amy Rutherford, partnership lead at NCM, said: "This contract award from Saint-Gobain represents a significant milestone for NCM Auctions and reinforces our position as a trusted and leading partner in industrial site clearances.

“Saint-Gobain’s commitment to sustainability is truly commendable.

The final ceremonial molten iron pour at Holwell Works

"By auctioning off a wide array of specialist equipment, they support the local community and businesses and ensure that valuable resources are recycled and reintegrated into the circular economy.”

An online auction is ongoing now and all lots must be taken by 1pm on Thursday February 20.

Private treaty sales will also be considered by NCM.

Interested parties can also arrange a viewing by appointment – call 01302 898260 for details.

Click HERE to register an interest in lots at the Holwell Works site.

Land which includes the site of the foundry is also currently being sold off, with offers invited in excess of £2.5M.

Mather Jamie, of Loughborough, is marketing the land, which extends to around 44 acres.

The sale details state: “The site is a substantial area of land forming part of the former Holwell Works with access from Welby Road, at the edge of Asfordby Hill village and existing commercial facilities.”

It is identified in the Asfordby Neighbourhood Plan as an area for mixed development, including employment, commercial, business and service uses together with local community uses and residential uses up to 100 dwellings.