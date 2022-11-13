Big crowds gather for Melton's Remembrance Sunday parade

Families, elderly people and veterans – proudly wearing their medals – lined the route of the parade as it made its way from Chapel Street, down Sherrard Street and through Market Place.

Led by the Melton Band, representatives of the local branch of the Royal British Legion were joined by members of the RAF Association, serving personnel from the town’s Defence Animal Training Regiment, 1279 (Melton Mowbray) ATC Squadron, firefighters, Scouts and Guides, former service men and women plus local dignitaries in the traditional march.

Onlookers were thrilled to also see four mounted army officers from the local remount barracks accompanying the procession.

The parade headed to the town’s St Mary’s Church for a service of remembrance in honour of those who have given their lives in conflicts, including the First and Second World Wars, the Falklands War and more recent hostilities in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The march resumed afterwards to pass down Burton Street, Market Place and Leicester Street, with the salute being made to VIPs on the dais, including the Lord Lieutenant of Leicestershire, Mike Kapur.

They continued to Memorial Gardens, in the grounds of Egerton Lodge, where wreaths were laid by all the main organisations involved in the parade.

A short service also took place with the sounding of the Last Post.

Hundreds of people gathered for this part of the event, which took place on a mild November day.

Big crowds gather for Melton's Remembrance Sunday parade - wreath-laying in Memorial Gardens

Big crowds gather for Melton's Remembrance Sunday parade - standard bearers in Memorial Gardens

Big crowds gather for Melton's Remembrance Sunday parade - the procession moves off from Chapel Street

Participants in Melton's Remembrance Sunday parade queue for the service at St Mary's Church

