Asfordby FC to play special match for team-mate killed in road collision

Asfordby FC's tribute to Callum Payne on social media EMN-210518-122011001

Players and officials have been left devastated by the death of the popular young man and a minute’s silence has been held at all of the club’s recent matches in tribute to him.

Profits and donations from tomorrow’s match, which is against Shelthorpe Lions at Asfordby Acres on Hoby Road at 7pm, will go to Callum’s family.

Spectators are welcome to attend the match, which is expected to be attended by some of Callum’s relatives, and contribute money to the collection.

Callum Payne, a 21-year-old Asfordby FC footballer who died following a road collision EMN-210518-121654001

Asfordby FC’s first team captain, Luke Howitt, who first played with Callum in 2016 when they both turned out for Wymeswold FC, said: “It’s hit everyone really hard.

“Of course it’s heartbreaking for us that have seen Cal grow from a kid into the man he’d become but for the lads who’ve only known him a short time and all the staff at the club it really is heartbreaking.

“He’s slotted in so quickly and everyone took to him instantly.

“I just can’t even imagine the pain that the family are feeling.

A promotion for the testimonial match in tribute to Asfordby FC footballer Callum Payne, who was killed in a road collision EMN-210524-173931001

“I just hope that on Tuesday night at his testimonial we all do him and his family proud as I know they’ll be coming down which means the world to us all.

“We’ll carry him with us every time we step on the pitch and he will always be one of the boys here at Asfordby.”

Callum joined Asfordby from Ingles last season and had scored two goals, including the club’s last goal of the season in the quarter-final cup defeat at home to North Kilworth.

He played for Sileby Juniors as a youth player and also for Wymeswold, Quorn, Ingles and Shelthorpe Lions.

Although he hadn’t played for Asfordby for long, he was close friends with several members of the first team through playing with them at Wymeswold and other clubs.

Simon Atherley, who is manager of Asfordby FC first team, added: “Callum had only been with us for a relatively short time, however he made a big impact on and off the pitch.

“Cal was a player that you loved to watch, quick, athletic and with an eye for a goal.

“As a character, Cal was bright, optimistic, knowledgeable about the game and aware of those around him.

“He was also sensitive and encouraging and he was always quick with the banter in the changing room.

“Cal was a very good footballer, but more than that he was a good human being and the world has lost one of it’s nicest souls.”

Friends of Callum are also aiming to raise £2,500 towards his funeral - an online fundraising page has already generated £1,400.

They write on their JustGiving page about the ‘great sadness over the loss of Callum’: “A young man who tragically died in a car accident, he will be very missed and he was thought a lot of by so so many, thoughts are with his family and anyone who got to have the pleasure of knowing him.

“He loved life and has gone far too soon,

“This is to raise as much as we can to give him and his family the best possible send off for him.”