Art classes for children and adults at Bottesford
Four weeks of art classes are being run for children at the Methodist chapel in Bottesford.
Glenda Gibson and Donna Drouin are putting on the courses after school on Thursdays from February 29 through to March 21.
Sessions are 4pm to 4.45pm for year 5 children and 5pm to 5.45pm for years 6 to 9.
Adult classes in Lino Cut Printing and Acrylic painting will also be held 1pm to 3 pm on Thursdays in the same venue.
Email Glenda at [email protected] for details and to book.