Donna Drouin teaching children at an art class

Glenda Gibson and Donna Drouin are putting on the courses after school on Thursdays from February 29 through to March 21.

Sessions are 4pm to 4.45pm for year 5 children and 5pm to 5.45pm for years 6 to 9.

Adult classes in Lino Cut Printing and Acrylic painting will also be held 1pm to 3 pm on Thursdays in the same venue.