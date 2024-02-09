News you can trust since 1859
Art classes for children and adults at Bottesford

Four weeks of art classes are being run for children at the Methodist chapel in Bottesford.
By Nick Rennie
Published 9th Feb 2024, 11:37 GMT
Donna Drouin teaching children at an art classDonna Drouin teaching children at an art class
Glenda Gibson and Donna Drouin are putting on the courses after school on Thursdays from February 29 through to March 21.

Sessions are 4pm to 4.45pm for year 5 children and 5pm to 5.45pm for years 6 to 9.

Adult classes in Lino Cut Printing and Acrylic painting will also be held 1pm to 3 pm on Thursdays in the same venue.

Email Glenda at [email protected] for details and to book.

