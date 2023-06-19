Army officer celebrates 'huge honour' of receiving MBE in King's Birthday Honours List

Maj Hamish Davison, who has been awarded an MBE

Maj Hamish Davison, of the Royal Tank Regiment (RTR), has played a leading role in counter-terrorism and supported the planning of the state funeral of Her Majesty, The Queen, last year.

He grew up in Keyworth before moving to the Melton area and has served in the army now for 12 years.

Reacting to his MBE, Maj Davison (35) said: “It is a huge honour to receive this award, and it hasn’t quite sunk in yet.

"I couldn’t have done my job without the support of incredible colleagues, but most of all I must thank the patience and understanding of my incredible wife.”

He was given the MBE in recognition of his work leading the Counter Terrorism and UK Operations Team.

“I had the honour to support the planning and preparation for the late Queen’s funeral during my time in the MOD,” he said.

"I was then fortunate enough to march as part of the Ceremonial Procession on the day of her funeral, which was a hugely poignant moment.”

He he has played a leading role in the nation’s response to numerous national crises, ranging from maritime sieges, illegal migration crossings of the English Channel, to the response to Storm Arwen, a powerful cyclone which affected the United Kingdom, Ireland and France in 2021.

His citation states: “Nothing is too much for him and he frequently makes time to mentor military and civilian team members, including his peers.”

Major Davison (35) was awarded an Army Scholarship aged 16.

“I was interested in a life of adventure and wanted to see the world," he said. “It hasn’t disappointed.”

He studied architectural engineering at Leeds University before starting his officer training at the Royal Military Academy, Sandhurst.

"The best part of my job has definitely been the people I have worked with from across all three services, as well as some amazing civil servants in the MOD,” he said.

“I have always found that during very difficult circumstances, it is the people in your team that get you through and keep your spirit up.”