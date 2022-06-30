Army husband's tragic death inspires Victoria's fundraiser

Victoria Betts, with son Luke and daughter Lilith, and (right) her late husband Adam pictured during his army service

Victoria Betts met Adam while both were serving at the Defence Animal Training Regiment (DATR) at Melton in 2001 and they had two children together, Luke, who is now 17, and 10-year-old Lilith.

Sadly, Adam, who served more than 20 years with the Household Cavalry, passed away last May, just two months after being diagnosed with cancer.

Victoria is preparing to tackle the Outlaw Triathlon at Nottingham on July 24 - a 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike ride and 26.2-mile run – in memory of her husband and to raise money for Scotty’s Little Soldiers, a charity which supports bereaved children of armed forces personnel.

Victoria Betts takes a break from her triathlon training, with son Luke and daughter Lilith

She told the Melton Times: “Adam’s death has been completely devastating for both Luke, Lilith and myself.

"Exercise has been a means of therapy for myself and going to the gym, swimming plus cycling and running around Melton has, and still is, helping me get through this bereavement.

"This is why I have decided to do the ironman.

"It is a huge challenge and training has kept me busy.”

The late Adam Betts, who served 22 years with the Household Cavalry, pictured during his army service

The couple met at Tubes nightclub in Melton while Victoria was in the Royal Army Veterinary Corps (RAVC) based at the Melton base.

Adam also served at the Asfordby Road site, training new recruits how to ride after being commissioned as an officer following 22 years with the Household Cavalry.

They were married 17 years and were stunned by his testicular cancer diagnosis. He had found a lump and his testicle was removed.

A biopsy was performed which then highlighted the presence of NK T Cell Nasal type Lymphoma, a very rare and aggressive blood cancer.

The Betts family pictured together a few years ago

He led a busy life before his illness and took plenty of exercise, Victoria said.

“Adam was very fit and healthy prior to this illness, training at the Panic CrossFit gym in Melton with myself and also competing in eventing representing the army, so this was a complete and utter shock to everyone,” she said.

Victoria has an ironman triathlon coach, Mark Wright, a former Army marine based locally, training her via an online programme, as she has never taken on the event before.

The prospect of helping a charity which has been so important to her, to son Luke, who attends Brooksby Melton College, and Lilith, a pupil at Asfordby Hill Primary School.

The late Adam Betts, who served 22 years with the Household Cavalry, pictured during his army service

Victoria, who is doing her swmming training at Waterfield Leisure Centre and gym work at the town’s Panic CrossFit gym, added: “Scotty’s Little Soldiers has been instrumental in our bereavement process, giving Luke and Lilith support and helping us still feel connected to the Army community.

"It’s so important to me to raise funds for this fantastic charity for future families who may need this support.”