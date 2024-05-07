Medals to be handed out at Sunday's Velo Belvoir

Participants in Velo Belvoir, which starts and finishes at Hose village hall, have the option of taking on different routes over 30, 60 or 100 miles.

All will enjoy the stunning countryside of the Vale and views of historic buildings with all routes confined to quiet country roads, across Leicestershire, Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire.

There will be feed stations en route to keep cyclists well fuelled for the challenge.

Organisers say routes are subject to change and final details will be published closer to the event.

The event is supported by Melton Sports and Windmill Wheels, with mechanical help provided at Hose Village Hall by Bishop Cycles.

Proceeds will be split between Dove Cottage Day Hospice, at Stathern, and the Friends of School at Cropwell Bishop Primary School.