Some of the staff at Ragdale Hall Spa with a cheque at the launch of the Ragdale Hall Community Chest 2024

The Melton Times is once again partnering with the award-winning spa, which is offering another £10,000 funding pot to support charities, community groups, sports clubs and schools throughout the Melton borough.

We are inviting applications for donations ranging from £200 to £750 from the fund – successful applicants will be invited to a special presentation evening at Ragdale Spa on Tuesday June 18 when cheques will be given to them.

This is the 16th year that we have organised this heart-warming community funding scheme with a remarkable £150,000 having been allocated to hundreds of deserving causes.

Successful applicants with their cheques at the presentation evening for last year's Ragdale Hall Community ChestPHOTO ADAM SHAW

Hugh Wilson, managing director at Ragdale Hall Spa, said: “We are thrilled to announce the launch of the Ragdale Hall Community Chest for 2024.

“As a local business, being able to support our growing community is important to us.

"With many of our guests, suppliers, and the majority of our 520 employees residing in the local area, this is our opportunity to give back to organisations and voluntary groups who provide essential services to help our community thrive and every day, make a positive impact.”

And Nick Rennie, head of content at the Melton Times, commented: “We pride ourselves as a community newspaper and this funding scheme continues to highlight the amazing work being done by volunteers and selfless individuals across the borough.

Ragdale Hall Community Chest 2024

"Thanks to the generosity once again of Ragdale Hall Spa, vital money is made available to support activities which make a real difference to the lives of local people.”

A panel of judges will sit down early in June to decide where to allocate the money – our aim is to support as many causes as we can.

To make an application to the fund, you will need to email [email protected] and include the name of your organisation, how much you would like from the funding pot, what you will use the money for and a short description of your organisation.

Please also send any photos you have to illustrate your group or cause.