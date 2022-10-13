Appeal to residents ahead of Melton's Apple Day event
Melton people are being asked to supply apples for a special event taking place at the country park visitor centre next week.
Apple Day, which will run from 11am to 3pm on Saturday October 22, is free to attend.
Organisers Melton Transition, a carbon-friendly voluntary group, and Melton Space, want residents to give them any excess apples they have to make apple juice.
Traditional crafts will also be demonstrated on the day, such as green woodworking, ceramics, spinning, lacemaking and the work of a blacksmith and New St George Morris dance troupe will perform.
In a message to residents, organiser Colette Stein, said: “If you have an apple tree that is producing more fruit than you can use, please can we have the surplus? We can come and collect your apples or you can bring them along on the day, with empty bottles, and we will turn them into juice.”
Most Popular
Email [email protected] or call 01664 464823 if you have apples to be collected.