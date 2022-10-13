Appeal to residents ahead of Melton's Apple Day event

Traditional crafts will also be demonstrated on the day, such as green woodworking, ceramics, spinning, lacemaking and the work of a blacksmith and New St George Morris dance troupe will perform.

In a message to residents, organiser Colette Stein, said: “If you have an apple tree that is producing more fruit than you can use, please can we have the surplus? We can come and collect your apples or you can bring them along on the day, with empty bottles, and we will turn them into juice.”