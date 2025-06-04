George, an injured cat who is missing his walks around Melton town centre

The elderly owners of a special cat who wanders around Melton Mowbray town centre making friends have launched a desperate appeal to help pay vet fees after he was hit by a car.

George used to love his travels around town, visiting local businesses and being petted by shoppers before returning home to Chris and Liz Wren at their apartment at The George Hotel, in High Street.

But he has been confined to home since having to have a back leg amputated and sustaining pelvic injuries after the car collision in early April – he cannot use his remaining back leg and has to crawl around at home.

The Wrens are seeking advice from a specialist to see if George can get the treatment he needs so he can walk around again outdoors as well as indoors.

Angie Rippin with George - she has started an online appeal to help pay for his treatment

Chris told the Melton Times: “George often sat on the Iceland car park wall on High Street, awaiting his growing number of admirers.

“He has also visited bank hole-in-the-wall queues, Nickos fish and chips shop, The Mall, the Salvation Army in the Bell Centre, the Cutting Room pub, Help the Aged, the Generous Britain pub, the Alderman & Marsh solicitors, together with visits to two houses on Wilton Terrace and Wilton Place.

He added: “George is recovering well from the accident – he climbs onto a window sill that overlooks his beloved Melton Mowbray town centre

“He’s waiting for the day he can resume his daily walk-around and visiting duties.”

The Wrens adopted George from his previous owners in Nottinghamshire – he clearly loves people because he used to visit a local retirement home there to sit with residents.

Their friend, Angie Rippin, has started an online fundraising page to help pay for George’s treatment.

She said: “Chris and Liz are both elderly and both George and their other cat, Alfie, give them love, friendship and company.

“I'm hoping that I can go some way to help assist with the costs of the procedure or they may have to consider the unthinkable.”

Go online at https://www.gofundme.com/f/5jgh2r-life-saving-surgery-for-george if you would like to pledge money towards George’s treatment.